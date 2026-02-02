Donald Trump Announces Kennedy Center Will Close For Two Years

President Donald Trump announced the Kennedy Center will be closing for about two years ... in an effort to complete what he described as a "complete rebuilding" of the space.

POTUS announced the news about the performing arts center on Truth Social on Sunday, where he claimed he consulted with various experts about the best path forward for the venue ... and decided it was best to shut it down completely.

Trump wrote "Interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility" would likely extend the project's duration and added ... "the temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result."

47 described the venue as "a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years."

Trump said financing for the project is already in place ... and declared the Kennedy Center will close on the 4th of July and construction will then begin.

The Kennedy Center's been a touchy subject in recent months ... its board of trustees -- which was overhauled by Trump -- voted to rename the venue the The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in December. Trump's also the chairman of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees.