Trump-Kennedy Center Name Change Sparks Concert Cancellation

President Donald Trump's controversial name change of the renowned Kennedy Center has really ruffled some feathers ... a Christmas Eve jazz concert was cancelled in protest at the performing arts center.

Chuck Redd, the host of the Christmas Eve concert, told the Associated Press that he pulled the plug on the event because he was pissed Trump switched the venue's name from the John F. Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Redd said, “When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert.”

He also told CNN he was "saddened" by the name change because he has been performing at the Kennedy Center from the start of his music career.

Since 2006, Redd has hosted "Jazz Jams" during the holiday seasons at the center. He plays drums and the vibraphone and, through the years, has toured with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Brown.

After the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy, congress honored his memory by passing a law naming the center after him.