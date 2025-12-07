Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone Lead Star Arrivals at 48th Kennedy Center Honors

The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors is about about to get underway ... and, the event's already feeling President Donald Trump's presence -- with POTUS drawing eyes on the red carpet.

The prez arrived at the event in a tuxedo Sunday in a classic tuxedo ... bowtie around his neck and a serious expression on his face as he posed with First Lady Melania Trump.

Ever the model, Melania pulled of her sleevless black dress flawlessly ... the hint of a smile playing on her full lips. She firmly planted her right hand planted in her husband's left during the shoot.

While President Trump's the host, he's not the biggest draw of the night ... with stars like Sylvester Stallone, George Strait and Michael Crawford actually receiving the prestious honors from the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees.

Gloria Gaynor looked glamourous as always in an shining gold and silver gown with a cape accessory ... throwing up a hand to wave at onlookers with a huge smile on her face.

While all the stars are in attendance tonight, the actual show won't air until December 23 ... so, we'll have to wait awhile to see how President Trump performs in his duties as host.

Play video content

The president says he think he'll do fine ... especially when compared to his archenemy, Jimmy Kimmel -- who he blasted once again while presenting medals to Kennedy Center honorees on Saturday.