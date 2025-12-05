President Trump Awarded FIFA's New Peace Prize

Play video content Fox 5

President Trump finally got his hands on the peace prize he so desperately wanted ... no, it's not the Nobel variety, but something far better ... an award from soccer's governing body!!!

Trump was just awarded the brand spanking new FIFA Peace Prize ... getting the hardware Friday at the 2026 World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented his good buddy with the first-ever award, which consists of a trophy of golden hands holding a soccer ball, plus a medal and, wait for it, a certificate.

Infantino told Trump he could wear the "beautiful medal" everywhere he wants to go and Trump quickly grabbed it and threw it over his neck and shoulders.

Trump, who made it no secret he deeply coveted the Nobel Peace Prize, said ... "This is truly one of the great honors of my life."

The award certificate reads ... "World Cup."

The FIFA World Cup is being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer and Trump has threatened to move games out of cities if they were deemed unsafe ... but at the World Cup draw, POTUS seemed to back off that threat.

Infantino is on the record saying Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker a ceasefire in Gaza ... but FIFA went and created its own peace prize out of thin air and then awarded it to Trump.