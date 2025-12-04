U.S. Military Blows Up Another Boat on Camera, Trump Sends Message

Play video content

President Trump's Department of War says it blew some more narco-terrorists out of the water ... and the explosion is on video.

Footage on social media shows Thursday's attack on an alleged drug smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific. The military says four men died in the strike.

Trump's taking heat for carrying out strikes against alleged narco-terrorists ... but this seems to indicate he's not going to stop anytime soon.

In a post on X, the US Southern Command says Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, took the reins here.

Trump's Department of War says it "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization."

The military adds ... "Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed."