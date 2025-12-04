Tim Walz Says People Drive by His House Calling Him R-Word After Trump Slur

Play video content

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his home is being hit by a non-stop barrage of drive-bys ... but instead of bullets ... nasty words are shooting out of the cars -- namely, the R-word.

Walz says people keep driving by his house shouting the R-word at him ... and he's noticed it happening more and more since President Trump called him that specific slur in a recent social media post.

Play video content

Trump was given a chance to walk back the statement last week, but he doubled down and told reporters, "I think there is something wrong with him."

Walz says not one Republican lawmaker has condemned the R-word being directed at him ... calling it "shameful."

The failed vice presidential candidate says alarm bells should be going off here ... he says rhetoric like this can turn into violence ... and we've already seen politicians in his state targeted by a gunman.