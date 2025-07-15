Alleged Minnesota Lawmaker Shooter Claimed Tim Walz Told Him to Kill 2 Senators

The man accused of murdering a Minnesota politician and seriously injuring another left a handwritten letter to FBI director Kash Patel, confessing to the shootings and claiming Minnesota governor Tim Walz approached him about killing 2 U.S. Senators ... at least according to federal prosecutors.

Vance Boelter was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on murder and stalking charges in the killing of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson said the incident was a "political assassination, the likes of which have never occurred here in the state of Minnesota."

Thompson reported investigators found a handwritten note addressed to Patel in a vehicle Boelter abandoned near his home ... in which Boelter claims he had "been trained by the U.S. military off the books" and conducted missions in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

What's more, Thompson said in the letter Boelter claimed Walz -- who was Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election -- approached him about killing Minnesota's two Democratic Senators, Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar.

Thompson said the letter was delusional and pure fantasy.

As you know ... Boelter is suspected of dressing up as a police officer to get the Hortmans to open their doors before shooting them. The feds say he also went to other lawmakers' homes the same night.

The shootings sparked a manhunt that lasted for two days until Boelter was arrested in rural Green Isle, Minnesota.

