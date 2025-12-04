Prince Harry Takes Shot at Donald Trump on 'Late Show' With Stephen Colbert

Play video content The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry wasn't afraid to come for the "King" during his appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" ... taking a few swipes at Donald Trump that sparked a mixed reaction from the crowd.

The Duke of Sussex surprised fans Wednesday, popping out during Colbert's monologue to a standing ovation. Colbert had been riffing on "problematic" Christmas TV movies and the fantasy of bumping into a prince at work.

Enter Prince Harry ... who jokes he wants to star in these films because Americans are "obsessed" with Christmas movies -- and royalty.

Colbert pushes back, saying, "I wouldn't say we're obsessed with Royalty," but Harry shoots back, "Really? I heard you elected a king."

The quip triggered audible gasps -- and a few boos -- but Colbert quickly stepped in to back him up.

You'll recall ... in February, Trump referred to himself as a king in a Truth Social post about NYC congestion pricing -- ultimately leading to the "No Kings" protests nationwide.

The bit kept rolling ... with Harry saying he'll do anything to get into a Hallmark movie, saying, "I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do."

Colbert replies he's never done any of that ... and Harry quips "Maybe that's why you're canceled" -- a clear reference to CBS' $16M settlement with Trump that Colbert heavily criticized, which was followed by CBS pulling Colbert's plug. The network claimed the cancellation was over financial reasons, BTW ... something Colbert called BS.