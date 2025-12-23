Trump Asks If He Should Leave Presidency to Be a Full-Time Host

President Trump is joking about leaving the White House to pursue a career as a "Master of Ceremony" ... and it's all got to do with tonight's Kennedy Center Honors broadcast.

Trump hosted the event a couple weeks ago, but it's going to air tonight ... and he hopped on social media hours before the broadcast with a funny question ... "If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make 'hosting' a full time job?"

Half the country would take that trade in a heartbeat.

Trump, of course, has a background in Hollywood ... so it's not crazy to think he would be a good host ... and he claims the Kennedy Center board and "just about everyone else in America" requested him as host this time around.