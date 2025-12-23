Trump Asks If He Should Leave Presidency to Be a Full-Time Host
President Trump is joking about leaving the White House to pursue a career as a "Master of Ceremony" ... and it's all got to do with tonight's Kennedy Center Honors broadcast.
Trump hosted the event a couple weeks ago, but it's going to air tonight ... and he hopped on social media hours before the broadcast with a funny question ... "If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make 'hosting' a full time job?"
Half the country would take that trade in a heartbeat.
Trump, of course, has a background in Hollywood ... so it's not crazy to think he would be a good host ... and he claims the Kennedy Center board and "just about everyone else in America" requested him as host this time around.
POTUS is likely kidding around here, but still, we gotta ask ...