Hunter Biden Calls Dad Joe's Afghanistan Withdrawal a 'F***ing Failure'

Hunter Biden may have issued a betrayal of Shakespearean proportions in an interview on "The Shawn Ryan Show" Monday ... he slammed his dad Joe Biden's presidency, calling part of it an "obvious f***ing failure."

In the 5-and-a-half-hour sitdown, Hunter heavily criticized his father's job on immigration and the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan.

Hunter said, “We need vibrant immigration ... but we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war -- or anybody else in our society.”

And while he was on the topic of our armed forces ... Hunter admitted the way the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021 "was an obvious f***ing failure."

He said, “I think that there was a better way to do it, and ... I can blame it on his generals, I can blame it on [other] people [for] the way in which we did it, but -- and my dad always knew this also, is that the buck stops with him.”

Hunter clarified, “I think leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do” ... before reiterating how much he couldn't stand how it happened.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter gave his dad credit for securing an agreement to back a new border bill, which was eventually thwarted by the incoming administration.

"Donald Trump stepped in six months before the [2024] election, and told [Republicans] that he was gonna primary every single one of them that voted for that, because we’re addicted to the problem,” Hunter said.

Hunter, of course, has had his own list of failures. He's had public battles with crack addiction as well as alcohol ... but after Hunter's 2024 gun trial conviction, Joe stood by him, saying, "I am the President, but I am also a Dad."