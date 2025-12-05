Former U.S. President Joe Biden Butchers 'America' During Speech

The United States of ... Whatever He Just Said!!!

Joe Biden was once the 46th president of the United States ... but now he's having trouble saying "America" without butchering the hell out of the word.

JB spoke at the 2025 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday ... and, while giving an impassioned speech about the resiliency of the nation, he completely botched the pronunciation of "America."

After encouraging attendees to keep the faith and remember who they are ... JB's voice suddenly went up several octaves before he shouted ... "We're the United States of Amerigotit!!!" By the way, we aren't totally sure we spelled that right.

Anyway ... it seems the former president was trying to say "We are the United States of America, got it?" ... but the line came out as a jumbled mess -- and it's got many online laughing at him.

Much has been made about Biden's cognitive decline in recent months ... ever since the investigative book "Original Sin" by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson came out in May, pulling back the curtain on Biden's last year in office as well as his decision to run for a second term.

Worth noting ... Biden's discussed dealing with a stutter since he was a kid -- and, this seems less of a moment caused by some sort of mental lapse than a speaker simply not enunciating well enough.