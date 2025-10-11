Joe Biden Starts Radiation, New Phase for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Former President Joe Biden is now entering a new phase of treatment for the aggressive form of prostate cancer he's battling.

A spokesperson for Biden told NBC News, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment."

The radiation treatment is expected to continue for 5 weeks, according to NBC, and the soon-to-be 83-year-old has already been taking a pill form of hormone medication.

Back in May, Biden revealed he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He said he and his family were "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."