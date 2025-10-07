Kamala Harris Tells Audience 'These MFs Are Crazy!!!'

Play video content IG/@the_sioux_chef

F-bombs away! Former Vice President Kamala Harris is going full auntie mode on her book tour ... seeming to give her political opponents a piece of her mind in no uncertain terms!

Kamala's been touring, promoting her new book, "107 Days," and Monday, she had some wise words for her audience ... "There's so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they've lost their minds ... When, in fact, these motherf***ers are crazy!"

The crowd absolutely ate it up, erupting in cheers and applause at what appeared to be quite the cathartic moment for both the former Vice President and the people in attendance at the "Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit in Los Angeles Monday.

Leading up to her frank observation, Kamala offered a more somber take, warning, "History is going to write about us, and it was important to me that that be told with my voice present ... We are living history right now."

The political memoir details KH's attempt to win the 2024 election which ultimately went to her republican counterpart, Donald Trump.

The book has already made headlines after The Atlantic published an excerpt in which she called the decision to let President Joe Biden decide whether to run for reelection pure "recklessness."

She writes ... "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."