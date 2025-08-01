Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Democracy in U.S. is 'Broken'

Play video content CBS

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared a shocking explanation as to why she doesn't plan on running for an elected position anytime soon ... revealing she believes U.S. democracy is a "broken system."

KH freely divulged her opinion on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday night, explaining ... "I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles. And I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be."

She didn't say she's getting out of politics altogether -- she told the late-night host she plans to "travel the country" to meet and listen to people ... without asking for their vote in return.

She further expressed some of her political concerns by denouncing Congress for "sitting on their hands" as President Donald Trump attempts to tear down the Department of Education, for instance. She also scolded the Supreme Court for giving future presidents immunity rather than standing for democracy and the law.

Clearly, she sees some major red flags in the U.S. government -- and she assured Stephen she's "always going to be part of the fight."

Kamala's interview came just a day after she ended months of speculation that she'd run for California governor in 2028. She did not shut down the option of running for president that year during her chat with Stephen.