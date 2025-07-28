Al Sharpton Says Trump's Attacking Black Celebs to Draw Attention From Epstein

Play video content TMZ.com

Al Sharpton says President Trump is running from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and he's hoping an old trick distracts the masses ... attacks on big-name Black celebrities.

The Reverend joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked him about Trump alleging Sharpton was paid $600,000 to endorse Kamala Harris.

Al says the claim is absurd and it's a desperate move by Trump to shift the news cycle away from the Epstein Files. He says Trump's throwing crap on the wall and nothing's sticking -- so now he's leaning on an old crutch, going after former prez Barack Obama and other Black celebs.

Sharpton says when Trump whiffed on his claim that Obama committed treason, Trump changed his tune and started alleging he, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé were paid to endorse Harris.

Al reminds folks Trump really got started in politics with the Obama birtherism conspiracy and says he's going back to the well and "going after all the Blacks now."

Trump's getting an earful from Al here, and Sharpton says a defamation lawsuit may be incoming too.