O.J. Simpson Lawyer Says Trump's Obama White Bronco Meme Is Epstein Distraction

O.J. Simpson's longtime lawyer says President Trump's trying to call attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal ... by sharing a meme comparing Barack Obama to The Juice.

Malcolm LaVergne, who is also the executor of O.J.'s estate, tells TMZ ... Trump's a marketing genius who tends to introduce one distraction to cancel out another, and the Obama-Simpson meme is straight from DJT's playbook.

ICYMI ... Trump posted a meme to several of his social media accounts Saturday ... POTUS and J.D. Vance are photoshopped into a couple police cars following the white Ford Bronco carrying O.J. down the 405, with Obama replacing A.C. Cowlings as the driver in the iconic 1994 shot.

O.J.'s attorney says Obama's an easy way for Trump to get his intended Epstein diversion ... because the former president rarely responds in public to defend himself.