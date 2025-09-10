Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden's Reelection Decision was Reckless

Kamala Harris cuts to the chase in her upcoming book "107 Days" ... calling the decision to let President Biden decide whether to run for reelection pure "recklessness."

She candidly discusses the decision-making process in her new memoir -- The Atlantic published an excerpt Wednesday in which she admits everyone behind the scenes allowing Joe and his wife, Jill, to make the call was like they'd "all been hypnotized." Notably, she includes herself in that group.

Kamala adds ... "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

The former VP then takes a jab at Biden's team for not getting behind her when polls started showing she was gaining in popularity. She said, "None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital."

Those decisions aside, KH did come to Joe's defense in regard to concern his health was rapidly declining.

She writes even on his worst day, he was "more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best."

But, she says Joe -- being 81 years old with a grueling schedule -- simply got tired.

She also argues his disastrous debate against Trump in June 2024 was not incapacity, adding ... "If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country."

