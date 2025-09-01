Woody Allen Says Donald Trump Was 'A Pleasure' to Direct in 'Celebrity'

Woody Allen didn't vote for Donald Trump ... but, it seems he's got support if the guy ever wants back into showbusiness -- 'cause he's a great professional actor!

The Hollywood legend stopped by Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast and opened up about directing the President of the United States in his 1998 movie celebrity.

🚨NEW: Dem Filmmaker Woody Allen — who once directed Trump — *HEAPS PRAISE* on president's acting🚨



"He was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/tNJMzcjq46 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 1, 2025 @JasonJournoDC

Allen shouted out the president's professionalism ... saying he was polite to everyone on the set -- and giving his acting a thumb's up.

If you don't know ... Trump makes a small cameo as himself in the 1998 movie "Celebrity" -- in which he says he plans to buy, then tear down, St. Patrick's Cathedral and put up a "very tall and beautiful building" instead.

Maher tells Allen his comments will offend some people ... and, Woody clarifies that he doesn't agree with Trump on policy. In fact, he voted for Kamala Harris -- but, that doesn't change his past interactions with the prez.

Woody jokes that his greatest wish is to direct President Trump in the Oval Office ... and institute a few more liberal policies -- fat chance of that!

Maher calls politics the ultimate acting gig ... and, Allen agrees -- but he says the persona doesn't bother him, just the policies.

Bottom line ... Allen says, "I can only judge what I know from directing him in film. And he was pleasant to work, and with very professional, very polite to everyone."