Woody Allen Compares Jeffrey Epstein to Dracula in Years-Old Letter

... And My Wife Taught Him How to Host!!!

Woody Allen compared late pal Jeffrey Epstein to Count Dracula in a wild letter the filmmaker allegedly wrote to the notorious pedophile for his 63rd birthday.

The letter -- published Tuesday by the New York Times -- is both shocking and reminiscent of Donald Trump's alleged birthday note given to Epstein on his 50th b'day. The Wall Street Journal recently published a story about the alleged 2003 note, claiming Trump signed it with a drawing of a naked woman (Trump then sued the Journal).

In the alleged Allen letter, Woody says Epstein always has several "young women" milling about his Manhattan townhouse, which Allen calls "Castle Dracula."

Woody says the situation reminds him of 'Dracula' actor Bela Lugosi having 3 "young vampire females who service the place." Allen adds he can imagine a scenario in which Epstein sleeps under ground in "damp earth."

Allen reportedly typed up the letter in 2016 and reminded his dear old friend how horrible he was at hosting in his massive New York City townhouse ... remembering there was not a single drink offered the first time he was invited over with his wife, Soon-Yi Previn.

Woody also reportedly says subsequent visits to the 7-story, 21,000-square-foot residence only improved after his wife's "badgering." He claims Epstein eventually offered "buckets of Chinese food ordered from a local restaurant and placed out on a buffet where one could get in line and help one's self."

It seems Previn's continued encouragement finally paid off ... Allen reportedly noted in the letter social gatherings hosted by Epstein -- which saw politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians and more come together -- became quite the hot ticket and included "sumputuous (sic) and abundant" food and had "lots of dishes, plenty of choices, numerous dessets (sic), well served."

As you know ... just 3 years after Allen celebrated Epstein's 63rd birthday, Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell by suicide as he awaited his trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

You can see here a massage table housed at Epstein's spacious NYC pad ... where he is thought to allegedly have committed some of his crimes against minors.

It's been known for years that Allen and Epstein were close pals ... and this letter just makes it all more clear how buddy-buddy they truly were.

Remember ... though Allen has never come close to being convicted as an offender -- his reputation isn't squeaky clean.