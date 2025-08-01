Epstein Island Being Transformed Into Luxury Resort, See The Facelift

Jeffrey Epstein's private island looks ready to welcome visitors again -- his Caribbean paradise is being remodeled with a new high-end resort ... and it's starting to take shape.

New photos show the transformation underway on Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands ... where a 25-room hotel is being built on the infamous island.

Epstein installed two pools on the island, and one of them looks like it will be a central part of the new resort.

The late pedophile's estate put the island up for sale in 2022 and billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff -- founder of Black Diamond Capital Management -- snapped it up for $60 million.

Deckoff quickly announced plans to build a 25-room "world-class destination" ... and it seems he's following through.

Epstein bought Little St. James in 1998 for $7.95 million ... and it's got a helipad, gas station, private dock, gym, tiki hut, library, movie theater, Japanese bathhouse and 3 private beaches ... plus the main compound and 4 guest villas.

The sale also included neighboring Great St. James ... a mostly undeveloped island Epstein bought in 2016 for $17.5 million.

Prosecutors claim Epstein would take girls -- some as young as 11 -- to the islands, where he and his cronies would sexually assault them.