Epstein Island Being Transformed Into Luxury Resort, See The Facelift
Epstein Island From Pedo Paradise to Luxury Resort
Jeffrey Epstein's private island looks ready to welcome visitors again -- his Caribbean paradise is being remodeled with a new high-end resort ... and it's starting to take shape.
New photos show the transformation underway on Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands ... where a 25-room hotel is being built on the infamous island.
Epstein installed two pools on the island, and one of them looks like it will be a central part of the new resort.
The late pedophile's estate put the island up for sale in 2022 and billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff -- founder of Black Diamond Capital Management -- snapped it up for $60 million.
Deckoff quickly announced plans to build a 25-room "world-class destination" ... and it seems he's following through.
Epstein bought Little St. James in 1998 for $7.95 million ... and it's got a helipad, gas station, private dock, gym, tiki hut, library, movie theater, Japanese bathhouse and 3 private beaches ... plus the main compound and 4 guest villas.
The sale also included neighboring Great St. James ... a mostly undeveloped island Epstein bought in 2016 for $17.5 million.
Prosecutors claim Epstein would take girls -- some as young as 11 -- to the islands, where he and his cronies would sexually assault them.
President Trump recently said he was invited to the island back in the day but didn't go ... and something tells us he won't be checking out this new resort either.