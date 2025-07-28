Donald Trump Suggests His Name May Be in Epstein Files Because of Biden Scam

Play video content

Donald Trump just suggested his name appears in the Epstein files because his enemies -- Joe Biden, James Comey and Merrick Garland -- put his name in the files to smear him.

Trump was speaking in Scotland Monday when he casually dropped the conspiracy theory. He called the Biden trio the "worst scum on Earth," adding they controlled the Epstein Justice Dept. files for 4 years.

Now the conspiracy theory ... Trump said, "I was running against someone who ran the files ... They can easily put something in the files that's a phony."

Trump went on to say the Biden Administration had the ability to release the files if there was something in them, but there was no smoking gun, so that never became public. Trump called Biden and Co. his "enemy," so the suggestion is either during or after the election, they put Trump's name in the files.

TMZ broke the story several weeks ago ... Trump's name appears in the files multiple times, however, we're told there's nothing in the file that suggests inappropriate conduct on Trump's part. A slew of names are mentioned in the files, including former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.