Jeffrey Epstein's Eerie Final Words Before He Was Found Dead Revealed by Journalist

Jeffrey Epstein Eerie Final Words Revealed ... Coincidence, or Foreshadowing?!?

Jeffrey Epstein’s last known words before he was discovered hanged in his prison cell back in 2019 have been revealed -- and they’re profoundly eerie.

Journalist Michael Wolff says Epstein hit him with a hefty one-liner just hours before his death ... telling him he was "still hanging around" after Wolff asked him how he was doing. Quite a choice of words considering what happened next.

Wolff -- who knew Epstein for years -- says the message came through one of Epstein’s lawyers on a Friday night. By Saturday morning, Epstein was found hanged in his cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC.

When asked if Epstein’s message was some kind of code, Wolff said he had no clue -- but as you know, Epstein’s death at 66 while awaiting trial sparked years of wild conspiracy theories that he was murdered in his cell, purportedly to protect powerful people he'd allegedly been involved with.

The DOJ recently shut down the murder talk, declaring there's zero evidence Epstein was killed in his cell -- but when Wolff was pressed for his own theory, he shrugged it off, saying he doesn’t know ... and it’ll probably stay a mystery forever.

