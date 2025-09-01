Rudy Giuliani to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Trump Announces

Donald Trump says his longtime ally Rudy Giuliani has earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom ... while the latter recovers from a horrific car accident.

POTUS announced the news on Truth Social Monday ... calling Rudy the greatest mayor in the history of New York City and "an equally great American Patriot."

He says more details are to come, and he thanks people for their time and attention ... before finishing off the post with a hearty "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The announcement comes on the heels of Giuliani's recent accident. As we told you, Giuliani's head of security Michael Ragusa revealed the Trump ally had ended up in the hospital after another car rammed into him from behind shortly after he'd stopped to help a victim of domestic violence.

Giuliani was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae and other minor injuries, Ragusa stated.

Unclear if the accident had any bearing on the prez's choice, but the timing of the announcement doesn't seem all that coincidental, if we're being honest.

Worth noting ... Giuliani was indicted in Arizona back in 2024 for allegedly trying to overturn 2020 election results in the state in Trump's favor -- and subsequently disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C. because of it.