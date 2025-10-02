Pete Buttigieg Responds to Tucker Carlson's Claim He's Faking Being Gay

Play video content Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Pete Buttigieg isn’t just laughing off Tucker Carlson’s wild claim he’s not actually gay -- he’s reveling in it ... saying his amusement comes from surviving the very raw journey of owning his truth.

On Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, Pete got real -- saying most of his 20s were spent convinced coming out would kill his future career ... and he was in such a dark headspace, he admits he might’ve even tried conversion therapy if it meant not being gay.

Pete -- President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary, and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana -- said it finally clicked during his military deployment ... if he made it back home alive, he had to come out, career be damned.

All that said, Pete finds it kinda hilarious that a right-wing talking head’s big conspiracy theory is that he’s secretly straight ... joking if that’s the wildest critique of his sexuality, it’s actually a sign of progress.

