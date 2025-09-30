Donald Trump Says There Are 2 'N-Words' You Can't Use

Play video content FOX News

Donald Trump took the stage Tuesday in front of U.S. generals and admirals from around the world, and in the middle of a bizarre, self-aggrandizing, and grievance-filled speech, he told the crowd there are actually 2 "N-words" that are off limits.

Trump bragged, attacked, and meandered during the address, but at one point he talked about the awesome power of the U.S. nuclear arsenal and addressed the concept of brinkmanship -- how he recently made it clear to Russia he had weapons that could obliterate a very large target.

He seemed to be saying a president can't throw around a nuclear threat -- that's it reckless. And then ... he said ... "We can't throw around that word. I call it the 'N' word. There are 2 'N-words,' and you can't use either of them."

Turns out he's said this before -- at a rally in 2022, and a FOX News interview in 2023, and on Truth Social this year.