President Trump Hopes More People Will Be Indicted After James Comey

... But More People Are Going Down!!!

Donald Trump says James Comey's indictment is just the tip of the iceberg ... 'cause he thinks more people are going to be taken down.

POTUS stopped to talk with some reporters while leaving the White House for a Long Island golf course ... and, one journalist asked him who the next name on his list might be.

9/25/25 White House

President Trump replied by denying he had a list of enemies like Richard Nixon back in the day ... but, he says he thinks others will end up facing the consequences for their actions via the criminal justice system.

He said, "There were corrupt left radical Democrats. [Comey's] worse than a Democrat. I would say the Democrats are better than Comey."

Trump says Comey and others weaponized the justice system ... and, they need to face the consequences -- 'cause otherwise the country is lost.

Trump expanded ... "Frankly, I hope there are others, because you can't let this happen to a country."

As you know ... Comey was indicted Thursday on charges of giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

However, the former FBI director has promised not to go down without a fight ... asserting he still has confidence in the federal justice system and stating his intention to go toe-to-toe with federal prosecutors.

Worth noting ... Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia previously advised the U.S. Attorney that there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. The Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney agreed, but Trump went after the guy, who ultimately resigned under pressure. His replacement -- former personal Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan -- has never prosecuted a case.