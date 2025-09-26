Former FBI Director James Comey Claps Back At Trump's DOJ After Charges

James Comey isn't going down without a fight after the Department of Justice slapped him with federal criminal charges -- which are widely seen as an act of retribution by his arch nemesis, President Trump.

The former FBI director, in a suit and tie, posted a video message Thursday after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comey made it clear he was not going to bow to the DOJ, challenging Trump's prosecutors to a courtroom battle.

Comey says ... “Let’s have a trial. And keep the faith. My heart is broken for the Department of Justice but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I’m innocent."

He also says he and his family have known for years there are costs to standing up to Trump, but they couldn't imagine living another way. He adds, “We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either.”

As you know, Comey and Trump are like oil and water ... they don't mix. Their rocky relationship began in 2016 during Trump's first administration when then-FBI Director Comey launched an investigation into Trump over allegations Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to help him win the presidential race. Trump went on to fire Comey.

Yet, Comey's indictment has left many scratching their heads. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia previously advised the U.S. Attorney there was insufficient evidence to bring chagres. The Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney agreed, but Trump went after him, and he ultimately resigned under pressure.