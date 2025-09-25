Diddy's Family and Defense Team Show Support at Hearing Seeking Acquittal

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's lawyers showed up looking confident at his acquittal hearing Thursday ... while his family appeared hopeful as they made their way into the courtroom.

The music mogul's legal team -- led by Marc Agnifilo and Alexandra Shapiro -- arrived in full force ... armored in their sleek suits, bags full of legal briefs at a federal courthouse in NYC. Agnifilo told the assembled press he's missed them since Diddy was found guilty on two of five federal charges in July ... while another attorney, Jason Driscoll, just smiled when asked questions about how he's feeling about today.

Diddy's family showed up a short time later ... including Chance Combs and her mother, Sarah Chapman, Diddy's twins Jessie and D'Lila and Diddy's mom Janice -- all dressed to the nines in various black outfits.

The federal government also sent out a big team of prosecutors to the event ... with Mitzi Steiner, Christy Slavik, Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser and Meredith Foster rolling into the courthouse in waves.

Not in attendance is the team's former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, who was fired in July after she failed to secure a conviction on the more serious charges Diddy was facing. Plus, her dad -- James Comey -- has a longstanding beef with President Donald Trump many believed played a factor in the firing.

As we told you ... Diddy's asking a federal judge to overturn his conviction on two counts of violating the Mann Act -- with his team arguing he never had sex with any of the men who came across state lines to participate in the now-infamous freak-offs, and he never personally arranged transportation.

However, prosecutors have fired back by arguing Diddy held sway over every detail of the sexual encounters ... even if he was never directly sexually involved with the person being paid for their time.