Diddy Attorneys to Argue for Acquittal, New Trial in Court Hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting another bite at the apple ... his attorneys will be in court today arguing to overturn his conviction on 2 federal counts of the Mann Act.

Diddy's legal team is asking Judge Arun Subramanian to change Diddy's Mann Act conviction to an acquittal or give him a new trial. Federal prosecutors are opposed to both.

As you know, the Mann Act prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

Diddy's attorneys previously claimed he made no money off prostitution and insisted the Mann Act is usually designed for going after people running sex rings.

They also say Diddy never had sex with the male sex workers, and never directly arranged for their transportation across state lines. His attorneys say Diddy was merely a voyeur and amateur pornographer who enjoyed recording his ex-girlfriends having sex.

Federal prosecutors, however, have countered ... Uncle Sam says there was plenty of evidence to support the jury's Mann Act convictions ... arguing Diddy was the mastermind of every aspect of his infamous freak-offs.

The feds have also attacked the notion Diddy just liked to watch, saying he "fully participated by directing the sexual conduct between escorts and victims and masturbating throughout the sexual episode."

What's more, prosecutors claimed Diddy's argument that he was more like a porn producer protected under the First Amendment doesn't hold water because many of the freak-offs were not recorded -- and for the ones that were, Diddy often didn't give advance notice he'd be filming, and many of the participants didn't consent to the recordings.

