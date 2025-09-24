Diddy Sued by Longtime Stylist Deonte Nash For Sexual Battery

Diddy is facing a stunning lawsuit ahead of his sentencing ... the mogul's long-time stylist Deonte Nash is suing him for sexual battery, human trafficking and more.

According to new court docs -- obtained by TMZ -- lawyers for Deonte claim Diddy turned his dream of becoming a celebrity stylist into a "nightmare" ... one he was "forced to endure nearly every single day" during the roughly 10 years he worked for Diddy.

The docs go on to say ... "The horrors Mr. Nash experienced continue to plague him even after his employment ended."

Deonte's legal team claims Diddy -- through his employment -- subjected him to "a decade of sexual and physical assault, sexual and verbal harassment, trafficking, degradation and humiliation, threats to his life and well-being, stalking, control, and psychological manipulation."

The lawsuit outlines several harrowing incidents of Diddy allegedly assaulting Deonte ... including a party in 2013 or 2014 where he apparently exposed himself to Nash in front of other employees. It also claims Diddy repeatedly groped Deonte’s body in a sexual way without consent.

Diddy allegedly made “unwanted, inappropriate, sexually charged” remarks to Deonte while they worked together ... with his lawyers claiming Diddy was fixated on Deonte’s sexuality and brought it up constantly in front of friends and colleagues. The degrading comments, they say, left Deonte feeling objectified and uncomfortable.

What’s more ... Deonte’s lawyers cite several occasions where Diddy was allegedly physically violent -- and apparently made it clear Deonte was only alive because he allowed it.

The stylist's lawyers say Diddy allegedly used his power -- and threats of harm -- to compel Deonte to do his bidding and keep him under his control.

The docs claim Deonte has allegedly continued to receive threats even after his employment ... and he still does not feel safe.

You'll recall ... Deonte testified during Diddy's criminal trial -- and when Diddy's attorney asked if he was considering a civil lawsuit, he replied, "No, I’m focused on getting out of here." When asked if he retained counsel to consider suing Diddy, Deonte said he has lawyers "to protect me."