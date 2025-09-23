Diddy's Family, Exes Say He's Good Guy in Letters to Judge Before Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a great father and son who gives back to his community ... at least that's what his family, friends and exes are telling the judge who is set to decide his fate.

Diddy's legal team gave Judge Arun Subramanian a mountain of legal homework in a massive filing late Monday night ... and the trove of documents includes more than 75 letters of support.

The Bad Boy founder's mother, Janice Combs, his six eldest kids and a handful of exes, including rapper Yung Miami, spoke highly of Diddy in their letters to the judge in an effort to secure a lighter sentence next month following his conviction on prostitution charges.

Here's a sampling of what's included in the letters:

Christian Combs wrote, "No disrespect to you if you have kids but I know my father is the best!" He added, "I have seen my dad help thousands of people. Give back millions of dollars and show love to everyone and never treat anyone foul!! Please let my dad out of jail!!"

Yung Miami says during their relationship, he was loving, genuine and supportive. She mentions going with Diddy to the Met Gala and says he's not a threat to the community.

Diddy's mom mentioned her son's tough childhood and said she wants to see Diddy out sooner than later because her health is deteriorating ... and she asked the judge to let him out so he can help some of her grandchildren heal from the loss of their mother, Kim Porter, who died in 2018.

Keisha Combs, Diddy's sister, said Diddy's nephew is having a difficult time without his uncle ... as they were very close. She explained away a lot of the court testimony, saying Diddy's addictions clouded his judgment.

Justin Combs says life has been incomplete without Diddy, who he describes as a loving, present father who has made mistakes.

Quincy Brown, Diddy's adopted son from Al B. Sure and Kim, says Diddy has been his father figure since he was 4 and has shown him unconditional love. He says Diddy became a rock for Kim's kids after her death.

Dana Tran, the mother of Diddy's youngest child, says she doesn't excuse his past mistakes and tells the judge allowing him to be present for their daughter will inspire Diddy to make positive choices for the future.

Sarah Chapman, one of Diddy's baby mamas, says the year he's spent in a Brooklyn jail has been the only time she's seen him take a break from his past lifestyle and focus on what truly matters.

Stevie J says Diddy has been instrumental to his success and claims he's a dedicated son and father. Stevie says when his own father passed away, Diddy paid for almost all the funeral expenses.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs, Diddy's twin daughters with Kim, tell the judge their mother's death changed their lives and then their world was "shattered" when their father was arrested.

The twins say when Diddy was taken into custody in September 2024, "It felt like we had lost everything." They say they've since "been forced to navigate our lives during an extremely hard and overwhelming time without parents. No mom or dad to go to when we are sad, happy, excited, nervous, stressed, lonely, anxious, overwhelmed or depressed."

Diddy is asking the judge for a 14-month sentence with supervised release mandating drug treatment, therapy and group therapy ... but prosecutors are seeking a much longer prison stint.