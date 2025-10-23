White House Adds Bill Clinton Scandal, Cocaine Found to White House Timeline

The Trump administration has changed the White House website's official timeline of the building ... using it as an opportunity to dunk on the last three Democrats to live there.

Here's the deal ... there's a timeline on the White House's official website which lays out the different renovations -- from the building's initial construction at the end of the 18th century to President Donald Trump's newest project, a $250 million grand ballroom many Democrats are decrying.

However, several of the new additions aren't about the architecture at all, but instead what past presidents decided to do there ... beginning with a debrief on President Bill Clinton's cheating scandal with Monica Lewinsky, which resulted in his impeachment.

Two events from President Joe Biden's time in office are mentioned as well ... including the cocaine found in a locker in 2023 -- which the administration implies was Hunter Biden's despite no concrete evidence backing the claim.

The other event is Trans Visibility Day, which Biden held on the White House lawn -- with the photo showing trans influencer Rose Montoya controversially flashing the camera with the WH in the background. She was subsequently banned from the grounds for the act.

Perhaps the most problematic inclusion, however, is a visit by Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood to the White House in 2012 on the heels of the Arab Spring, which saw a wave of protests in the Middle East in 2011. The Muslim Brotherhood controlled much of the government in Egypt until they were ousted by the military in 2013.

A photo of President Barack Obama dressed in a turban served as the thumbnail for the event ... but, the picture is actually from 2006 when Obama visited Kenya, not when he was POTUS. In addition, President Obama never met with any members of the Egyptian Brotherhood directly -- so, the image is doubly confusing.

This seems to be the Trump administration's response to questions about the ballroom he's building ... with Democratic leaders in Congress posting about how he's completely destroying the East Wing of the iconic building. His administration has pointed out the building changes all the time -- doubling down on the point here.