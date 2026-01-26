Donald Trump Sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota

Border Czar Tom Homan's going to get hands-on with the tense situation in Minnesota ... because he's being sent there by President Donald Trump.

POTUS announced his plans for Homan on Truth Social Monday morning, saying Homan "knows and likes many of the people" in Minnesota ... without specifying whom he was referring to.

Trump described Homan as "tough but fair" and said he would directly report to him during his time in Minnesota. Trump did not indicate what Homan will do in his capacity there.

Trump acknowledged Homan was not involved with the ongoing immigration-enforcement situation in Minnesota to date -- FYI, thousands of federal agents have been deployed within the state to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants ... though U.S. citizens have also been unlawfully swept up.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X and said Homan would be managing ICE operations and would coordinate with officials leaving investigations into fraud schemes.

ICYMI ... Homan oversees the security of the United States' borders as and has played a key role in enforcing the Trump administration's aggressive deportation program.