J.D. Vance and His Wife Usha Expecting Their Fourth Child
J.D. Vance and his wife Usha are gonna have to add one more seat to their dinner table in the near future -- because they're expecting a fourth child!
The second lady shared the big news on his X account on Tuesday, and ... drumroll, please ... she's having a boy.
We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7— Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026 @SLOTUS
Usha wrote they're expecting the boy's birth in late July, and she thanked the military doctors who'd been taking care of her family. No name yet. She also thanked the staff members who assist her family on a day-to-day basis.
J.D. and Usha tied the knot in 2014 and started their family three years later when their son Ewan was born.
The pair welcomed a second son, Vivek, in 2020, and Usha gave birth to their daughter, Mirabel, the following December.
We're sure their new kid's gonna have plenty of room to play in, especially after President Donald Trump started building a new state ballroom at the White House. Congratulations!