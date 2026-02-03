Jeffrey Epstein's Porn Stash Revealed in Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein had a voracious appetite for not only sex with minors, but also porn, which the FBI seized from his computers and the DOJ released last week as part of the Epstein Files.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants in 2019 at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Agents confiscated a whopping 170 videos from the convicted pedophile's hard drives and other electronic devices, containing Internet images and video files that include adult porn.

Some of the X-rated images show naked females in sexually suggestive positions on a beach or inside an apartment. Other images capture nude women at several of Epstein's homes, with the females either alone or with other women or hanging out topless with Epstein.

What's more, the FBI says the raunchy videos and images do not show the adults committing crimes, noting that Epstein was seen in multiple videos ... but he's not having sex with anyone or abusing his victims. Plus, the FBI says, it's hard to tell how old the females are, but some appear to be in their late teens.