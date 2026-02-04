Woody Allen's Wife Sent Wild Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Supporting Anthony Weiner

While most of the country was aghast at Anthony Weiner's relationship with a 15-year-old girl back in 2016, Woody Allen's wife, Soon-Yi Previn, seemed more disgusted with his victim ... according to an email exchange with Jeffrey Epstein.

In just-uncovered messages -- part of the millions of Epstein Files documents released by the Department of Justice -- Soon-Yi calls the minor "a despicable and disgusting person."

In one email, dated September 22, 2016, Soon-Yi writes ... "I know. It's an incredible story. You have to feel sorry for him. He can't seem to learn," referring to Weiner.

Then she takes a turn, going right at the underage female involved, writing ... "I also thought it was disgusting what the 15-year-old did to him."

She continued ... "I hate women who take advantage of guys and she is definitely one of them. She knew exactly what she was doing and how vulnerable Wiener was and she reeled him in like fish to bait."

According to Soon-Yi, the poor girl was "sick" for having "done this to him" and "should be ashamed of herself."

While it's shocking anyone could feel like that, somehow it's not as earth-shattering coming from Soon-Yi.

As you know ... she's been married to Allen -- her adopted mother Mia Farrow's ex-husband -- since 1997, when she was 27, and he was 62. They first met when Soon-Yi was just 10 years old.

Weiner, a former congressman, was sentenced to 21 months in federal lockup for transferring obscene material to a minor.