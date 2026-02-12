RFK Jr. Admits He Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats

Play video content This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the coronavirus pandemic never scared him ... because he survived a time in his life when he was snorting illicit drugs off toilet seats!

The Health and Human Services Secretary was on Theo Von's podcast when he explained why he felt the need to go to 12-step meetings in person every day during the pandemic.

RFK Jr. says he was "not scared of a germ ... I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats."

Theo and RFK Jr. actually met in recovery meetings back in the day, but their meeting place shuttered when the pandemic hit ... and RFK Jr. says a "pirate group" started their own in-person meeting while the rest of the world went virtual.

RFK Jr. says he didn't care what happened to him with regard to COVID at the time, because he knew for sure that his addiction would kill him if left untreated. He was willing to roll the dice with catching the virus.

Reflecting on the importance of recovery meetings in his life, RFK Jr. said, "For me it's survival."