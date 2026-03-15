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Hollywood's Biggest Stars Walk 2026 Academy Awards Red Carpet

2026 Academy Awards And the Oscar For Best Fashion Goes To... Bella Thorne, Alicia Silverstone & More!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Oscars 2026 Photos: Hollywood Shows Up & Shows Out On The Red Carpet
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Red Carpet Stunners Launch Gallery
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It's hot in Los Angeles and the 2026 Oscars red carpet was even hotter ... the stars brought their absolute best to Hollywood's biggest night, and we've collected all the best looks for you to see in one place!

Chase Stokes was super smooth in a wine-colored velvet suit, while Bella Thorne went with a classy sheer black number. Alicia Silverstone stunned in a beautiful black and white dress with long, black gloves.

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Derek Hough glammed it up in a cream-colored suit that popped against a black shirt and slacks.

Not the be outdone, Shaboozey went old Hollywood with an elegant 3-piece suit and brooch.

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Kevin O'Leary made history on the red carpet, showing up with the first-ever triple Logoman card ever made. Logomans are super rare as they feature the official embroidered logo patch from a player's game-worn jersey ... and Kevin upped the value even more by having it encased in a bespoke Tiffany & Co. necklace. The estimated value for the necklace is reportedly in the tens of millions.

Click through the gallery for more!!

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