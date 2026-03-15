Hollywood's Biggest Stars Walk 2026 Academy Awards Red Carpet

And the Oscar For Best Fashion Goes To...

It's hot in Los Angeles and the 2026 Oscars red carpet was even hotter ... the stars brought their absolute best to Hollywood's biggest night, and we've collected all the best looks for you to see in one place!

Chase Stokes was super smooth in a wine-colored velvet suit, while Bella Thorne went with a classy sheer black number. Alicia Silverstone stunned in a beautiful black and white dress with long, black gloves.

Derek Hough glammed it up in a cream-colored suit that popped against a black shirt and slacks.

Not the be outdone, Shaboozey went old Hollywood with an elegant 3-piece suit and brooch.