Chet Hanks Attends Pre-Oscars Party With Mom Rita Wilson Weeks After Colombia Travel Issue

Back in the U.S. After Colombia Travel Drama!!!

Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, is back in town after his Colombia travel drama ... and he wasted no time hitting the Hollywood party scene with his mom, Rita Wilson.

The actor and model stepped out with his mom at the CAA pre-Oscars party in L.A. Saturday night, just weeks after claiming he was stuck in Colombia.

Photos show Chet arriving behind Rita as they headed into the exclusive party. He kept things sharp for the occasion, rocking an all-black suit.

Rita matched the sleek vibe with an all-black look of her own, pairing a silk shirt with a skirt and crop blazer.

Play video content Instagram/@chethanks

Chet's night out comes not long after he claimed he was temporarily stranded in Colombia during a recent trip.

He explained on Instagram that after traveling to Puerto Rico for a friend's birthday, he took a detour to Colombia to visit a friend but ran into issues trying to fly back to the U.S.

According to Chet, he was traveling with his Greek passport, explaining he holds dual citizenship and didn’t bring his American passport because it was close to expiring.

When he tried to check in for his flight home, he says airline staff told him he'd need a green card to re-enter the U.S. if he was traveling on a foreign passport.