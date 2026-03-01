Tom Hanks' Son Chet Says He's Stranded in Colombia After Passport Issue

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks says he's currently stranded in Colombia after running into a passport problem while trying to return to the United States.

The actor and musician explained on Instagram that he was traveling with his Greek passport -- he's a dual citizen -- because his American passport was close to expiring. According to Chet, airline officials would not allow him to board his flight without the proper U.S. documentation required for re-entry.

As a result, he says he's stuck in Medellín until he can resolve the issue. Chet told his followers, the next step is heading to the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá to obtain emergency travel paperwork. "Free me," he captioned one post about the situation.

Despite the setback, Chet appeared to be making the most of it, sharing videos from around the city while he waits to sort things out.