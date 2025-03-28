Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chet Hanks Releases 'Forrest Gump' Themed Music Video, Dad Tom Hanks Cameos

Chet Hanks Full Circle 'Forrest Gump' Video With Dad!!!

Chet Hanks is done running from his tumultuous relationship with his dad Tom Hanks -- 'cause the movie star makes an epic cameo in his son's "Forrest Gump"-themed music video for "You Better Run."

You’ve gotta see this -- Chet’s pouring his heart into the video with his band Something Out West, channeling the titular character -- from sitting on the iconic bench to pulling off that legendary, bearded run.

It's got all the "Forrest Gump" nostalgia you could ask for -- complete with an actress playing Jenny and all!

It’s a hilarious recreation, but the real kicker is Dad joining Chet on that bench for a full-circle moment.

Tom’s clearly a proud papa, totally vibing with the whole thing ... and the pair even share a heartfelt hug at the end.

It's been a roller-coaster ride for Chet -- his personal image once clashed hard with dad Tom's squeaky-clean rep.

But, Chet's definitely turning things around, clearly killing it in music and even stealing the show on Netflix's "Running Point"!

