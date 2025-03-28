Chet Hanks Releases 'Forrest Gump' Themed Music Video, Dad Tom Hanks Cameos

Chet Hanks is done running from his tumultuous relationship with his dad Tom Hanks -- 'cause the movie star makes an epic cameo in his son's "Forrest Gump"-themed music video for "You Better Run."

You’ve gotta see this -- Chet’s pouring his heart into the video with his band Something Out West, channeling the titular character -- from sitting on the iconic bench to pulling off that legendary, bearded run.

It's got all the "Forrest Gump" nostalgia you could ask for -- complete with an actress playing Jenny and all!

It’s a hilarious recreation, but the real kicker is Dad joining Chet on that bench for a full-circle moment.

Tom’s clearly a proud papa, totally vibing with the whole thing ... and the pair even share a heartfelt hug at the end.

It's been a roller-coaster ride for Chet -- his personal image once clashed hard with dad Tom's squeaky-clean rep.