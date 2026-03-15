Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Golf Cart Ride to Oscars Almost Tips Over

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Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra nearly had a wipeout before even hitting the red carpet at the Oscars ... after their golf cart ride to the entrance got a little too wild.

We're told the couple's Sprinter van didn't get clearance to drive all the way through the security perimeter near the Dolby Theatre Sunday ... forcing organizers to hustle them the rest of the way in a golf cart.

TMZ obtained video showing the cart moving fast as staff rushed Nick and Priyanka toward the carpet to keep them on schedule. When the driver made a sharp turn with a quick burst of acceleration, the vehicle rocked so hard one of the wheels actually lifts off the ground, nearly tipping over.

Nick and Priyanka held on as the cart swerved its way up toward the theater ... thankfully the driver managed to keep all four wheels down.