Doja Cat Retracts Diss About Timothée Chalamet's Ballet, Opera Comments

Doja Cat is changing her tune about Timothée Chalamet's controversial comments.

ICYMI ... the rapper recently slammed TC in a now-deleted TikTok after he said "no one cares" about ballet and opera.

But she admitted in a new clip that she was really just "virtue signaling" and is now taking the whole thing back.

She 'fessed up that she'd "never been" to the opera or ballet, but saw an opportunity to get attention by criticizing Chalamet, saying ... "I knew that Timothée’s goof up was something that I could leverage in order for people to connect with me and f*** with me."

Doja confessed that she probably "just wanted a hug" and misdirected her cry for attention because she "wanted to be pat on the back the way everybody else is patting each other on the back in the comments sections."

But after she did it, DC didn't love how it felt ... and fully walked back her previous diss.

She told her followers, "It just kind of furthers the fact that sometimes I think s*** and then I’m like, never mind. So never mind."