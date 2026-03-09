Jenna Dewan Calls Opera One of the Greatest Art Forms Amid Timothée Chalamet Backlash
Jenna Dewan is a huge fan of opera and ballet, but she's coming to Timothée Chalamet's defense after his seemingly disparaging comments about the creative genres.
ICYMI ... Chalamet has been catching a ton of heat online for a viral clip where he described ballet and opera as something "no one cares about" anymore.
While Jenna adores both artforms, she suggested to us that people don't have to go after Chalamet quite so hard.
"We've all said things that maybe we regret," she told us.
You heard it from Jenna ... go easy on Chalamet!
