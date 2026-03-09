Timothée Chalamet Dissed Opera & Ballet in Resurfaced Video From 2019

Timothée Chalamet’s opera and ballet hot take didn’t just leap onto the stage out of nowhere ... it turns out he’s been trying to make this pointe for years, as a resurfaced clip shows.

A fan video from 2019 shows the actor making a similar comment while promoting “The King” ... telling a crowd he feels centuries-old forms of artistic expression -- like opera and ballet -- are "dying art forms."

It’s a short clip, so the full context isn’t crystal clear ... but it looks like TC was reflecting on his career path when he casually slipped in the comment -- and seven years later, he’s basically doubled down, sparking fresh backlash.

ICYMI, TC recently said he wouldn’t want to be working in fields like opera or ballet, where there’s pressure to keep the art alive -- even though, in his view, people don’t really care about it anymore.

The take didn’t exactly land on its feet. Doja Cat, the Metropolitan Opera & more have clapped back ... proving the audience is very much still in their seats.