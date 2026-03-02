Kris Jenner Sends Love to Timothée Chalamet's Mom in IG Post Comment

The moms-of-famous-kids club is tiny and elite ... and Kris Jenner just clocked in for duty, hyping up her potential future in-law during Timothée Chalamet's big night at The Actor Awards last night.

Check out the cute exchange ... momager Kris slides into Nicole Flender’s comments with a loud "GORGEOUS!!" and three pink hearts under Nicole's glam solo IG shot from the awards show, where she was Timothée’s date ... not Kris' daughter Kylie Jenner, who he’s dating.

TBF, Nicole absolutely delivered in a hot-pink dress, striking a solo pose and soaking up the moment to signal a great event, even though her son didn't end up snagging the Best Actor trophy.

As for Kris ... she's already forged quite the connection with Nicole, especially after dropping a "so exciting" comment when Nicole celebrated Timothée’s Critics Choice Best Actor win.