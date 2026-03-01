Stars Stun on Red Carpet at Recently Renamed Actors Awards
32nd Actors Awards New Name, Same Old Stunning Fashion ... Kristen Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph Stun at SAG Event
The SAG Awards may have a new name ... but stars are bringing the same old elegant fashion to the 32nd edition's red carpet!
Host Kristen Bell arrived early in a low-cut, sheer silver gown ... not looking nervous whatsoever. It is the 3rd time she's hosted the event, after all.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Dove Cameron stunned in classic black and white outfits ... while Mia Goth opted for a bit more color in a shimmering marron ensemble.
Goth's impassive face didn't let on any feeling about her estranged husband Shia LaBeouf's arrest in New Orelans on Saturday.
And, "Hacks" star Megan Stalter seems to be in her (faux) diva era ... posing with a cigarette in her mouth -- after previously admitting she doesn't really smoke anything and can only have a sip of champagne before getting a splitting headache.
Teyana Taylor and her date were attached at the hip on the carpet ... quite literally -- because her daughter Rue Rose Shumpert wrapped her arms around her mom's waist.
Among the other bold-faced names in attendance ... Patrick Schwarzenegger, Seth Rogen, Sofia Carson, Odessa A'zion, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin O'Leary, Quinta Brunson and Ted Danson.
As you know, this event used to be called the Screen Actors Guild Awards but was changed to the Actor Awards in November to "better reflect its true spirit and position as the only industry honor given to actors, by actors"
The show kicks off on Netflix at 5 PM PT ... but, before it does, check out our gallery of the best month from the show's past -- because, while it hasn't always been called the Actors Awards, it's always brought out the biggest in the business!