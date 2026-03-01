Kelly Osbourne Slams Critics Over BRIT's Appearance

Kelly Osbourne is firing back at critics who took aim at her appearance after she stepped out at the BRIT Awards ... making it crystal clear she's not here for the body commentary.

Kelly hit Instagram shortly after the ceremony -- where she joined her mom, Sharon Osbourne, to honor her late father, Ozzy Osbourne. Instead of focusing on the emotional tribute, online trolls zeroed in on Kelly's noticeably slimmer frame ... and she says the cruelty crossed a line.

In a scathing statement, Kelly blasted what she described as a "special kind of cruelty," calling out people who felt entitled to dissect her body while she's grieving. She said she shouldn't have to defend herself or explain her appearance to strangers on the Internet, but made it clear she won't tolerate being dehumanized.

The backlash comes after weeks of speculation about her weight loss, with some critics accusing her of using weight loss drugs and others making harsh comparisons about her health. Kelly didn't directly address the rumors, but her message was loud and clear ... kicking someone when they're down isn't just gossip, it's ugly.