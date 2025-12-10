Kelly Osbourne Gives Weight-Loss Critics a Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Kelly Osbourne isn't backing down to social media trolls commenting on her appearance since her dad died. She's got 3 words for them ... "go f*** yourself."

The British singer and actress delivered the apropos message in a now-deleted Instagram story. She outed some of her followers for writing things like, "Are you ill?" or "Get off Ozempic" or "You don't look right" in response to her appearance.

But Kelly has been in the public eye since she was a teenager, and she says it's unfair for people online -- some of whom she says are "grown-ass women" who "look like they have weight struggles of their own" -- to compare her 41-year-old body to the one she had at 18.

She said, "People's faces change when you grow older."

Not to mention, she's still reeling from the loss of her dad, Black Sabbath co-founder Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76. She says she's doing everything she can just to keep going, and the critics' mean comments aren't helping anything.

"She's right," Sharon said. "She's lost her daddy. She can't eat right now."

Fans will remember Kelly battled weight issues publicly on her family's reality show for years. But then, people were urging her to shed weight. That experience has led her to believe she can't please everybody, and she's no longer trying to.