Sharon and Kelly Osbourne Pay Tribute to Ozzy on Rocker's 77th Birthday

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne are remembering Ozzy Osbourne on what would have been the late rockstar's 77th birthday.

His wife, Sharon, shared a look at a birthday memorial created by fans on the Black Sabbath Bridge in his hometown of Birmingham, England, followed by photos from his life. The Wednesday Instagram tribute was set to Ozzy's "See You On the Other Side."

She penned ... "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

Their daughter Kelly also took to IG -- a day early -- to celebrate her late father, sharing snaps of the Birmingham tribute, which consisted of "Happy Birthday" and "Ozzy" floral arrangements surrounded by photos of the Black Sabbath rocker and several bouquets of flowers.

She included a snap of herself sitting at the memorial, plus throwback family pictures and footage. Kelly candidly noted in her touching tribute that life without him is "hard," but said she lives every day honoring his legacy..

She added ... "I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

Jack Osbourne, meanwhile, had someone share a video of the memorial as well while he competes on the reality show "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!," which is set in a jungle.

